CAN MATIBINI BE IMPARTIAL AFTER THE GIFTS OF LAND IN FOREST RESERVE 27 AND FOREST RESERVE 42?

In Zambia we tend to forget too easily, it’s only in August last year that it was factually uncovered that Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini was gifted hundreds of hactres prime land in Forest Reserve 27 in Lusaka and Forest Reserve 42 in Shibuyunji.

When the PF leaders were sharing these forest reserves, they also alloted a substantial amount of land to Matibini.

The value of this land is worth millions of kwacha.

Matibini is therefore a direct beneficiary of PF land corruption.

With that being the case, can Matibini be fair and Impartial when dealing with the issue of Bill 10?

Fellow Zambians, the future of our democracy is at stake here, we need to demand that this PF affiliated speaker resign from his office before the end of this week.

MATIBINI MUST GO.!!