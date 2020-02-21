By Elias Munshya

#Bakwetu

Question: Can the MPs change Bill 10 on their own, without cabinet approval?

Answer: No. MPs in the Manda Hill system of parliament must succumb to the guidance of its majority and ruling party. This ruling party is the front bench, also known as Cabinet. When cabinet places a Bill on the floor of the house, cabinet members are bound by the theory of collective responsibility to support the particular Bill. The front bench can’t grow brains and shoot down their own Bill.

What about the other PF MPs? These MPs are supposed to be whipped by their Chief Whips to support the front Bench’s Bill. PF MPs can’t just decide to vote against their Cabinet’s Bill.

While in theory, there’s a notional separation of powers between the Executive Branch and the Legislative Branch, in practice this separation of powers is limited by the ruling party’s impact on the legislative agenda of the House.

This explains why the Chief Executive of the Republic is a member of parliament, and it explains why the leader of government business in the house is the Vice-President and why the Cabinet members occupy leading seats on the house.

This idea that MPs, can on their own change Bill 10 is pragmatically and principally wrong. Bill 10 can only change if either President Lungu or Honourable Given Lubinda decide to change it. Since they have said that Bill 10 remains as it is, all this thing of saying Bill 10 has been changed by the MPs is deception of the highest kind.

Don’t fall for the lies. Bill 10 is bad for Zambia and bad for democracy.

Reject the Bill! God willing we will explain this in Bemba in a live broadcast.

#NaleloTwaleta