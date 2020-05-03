By McDonald Chipenzi

There are arguments that the President, using the Emergency Powers under Arts 30 or and 31, can postpone a national election.

However, this argument seems not to be backed by the right legal arguments though i stand to be corrected.

Like I have said in my earlier submission, the postponement of a national election is through the National Assembly which has the mandate to amend the relevant Arts or and clauses in the Constitution through a 2/3 majority vote as provided for under Art 79.

BUT reading through the Emergency Articles 30 and 31 in the Constitution of Zambia, they suggest that a national election can be held even during the existence of an Emergency.

This is what Art 30(7) on the State of Emergency states “whenever an election to the office of President results in a change of the holder of that office…any declaration made under this Art and in force immediately before the day on which the President assumes office shall cease to have effect on the expiration of seven days commencing with that day.”

This, in my view, means that elections can be held during a full-fledged State of Public or Threatened Emergency which comes to an end in 7 days after the assumption into OFFICE of a new President with possibility of extension for 90 days by the National Assembly.

However, certain rights and freedoms such as movement, expression and assembly may be limited or curtailed.

In any case, the President can declare the public or threatened Emergency for only 7 days thereafter, the National Assembly is summoned to extend the Emergency period to a total of 180 days.

Therefore, unless there is complicit between the National Assembly and the President, elections cannot be postponed without amending the Constitution with a 2/3 majority.

If my memory served me well, the 1991 was held under the State of Emergency and I suspect that is the reason the 1991 SoE ended after late President FTJ Chiluba assumed office. I stand corrected.

So, let our fears over the possible postponement of an election be directed to the right institutions and/or individuals-National Assembly and/or President.

I submit