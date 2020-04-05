Canadian based Zambian Lawyer Elias Munshya defends Bishop Imakando, describes Bread of Life as a business needing Money

Bishop Imakando has earned the right and enough moral capital to appeal to his members to remain true to the church and to support their church.

Bishop Imakando is not a briefcase preacher; or a fly-by-night false prophet. He has invested enough moral credentials over many years.

To those who seem offended by the remarks in his address – truly he has the right to appeal to those of his members who want to give; to give through the channels the church has established. There are many members of his church that are asking how they can support their church during this difficult time; and those members need to know that they can give via Airtel, MTN, or whatever means exist.

Bread of Life has employees on salaries. It is a huge business operation with workers who depend on salaries from those who can give to the church. And yes, a church as complex as Bread of Life, is a business operation. It is business.

I know that you as Zambians are concerned with false prophets and I share in your passion against false prophets. But we need to create a clear distinction between charlatans and leaders with a proven record of ministry.

To those who can – please send Airtel money to your churches, and yes, it is a seed that the Lord will bless.