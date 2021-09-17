CANADIAN FIRM APPOINTS BRIAN MUSHIMBA AS TECHNICAL EXPERT FOR POWER GENERATION ASSETS WORLD-WIDE

FORMER Minister of Higher Education, Hon.Brian Mushimba has been appointed by a Canadian firms as a Technical Advisor in the energy sector.

As a technical executive, he will oversee power generation operations and manage that business for in a named region

DR. Brian Muslim Mushimba shared:

ALWAYS BANK ON EDUCATION!

I have received many inquiries on my next move. Many of them genuinely wanting to know if I’m staying in politics or moving on.

Well, prior to my entering public office, many of you know that I had a rather thriving international career as an energy expert, power generation engineering executive. For almost 20yrs, I had spent lots of time in power stations, starting out as an entry level engineer and rising to executive director levels. It’s a career that had proved satisfactory and financially rewarding.

It had taken me far and wide and made me live in USA, Norway, Philippines, Canada, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Uganda & South Africa (you should see the stamps & visas in my passport 😊).

At the peak of that career, I decided, while I still had the energy, vibrancy and youth, to give back to my community of kankoyo through representation. I was honored to have been elected by the people of kankoyo🙏🏾 to represent them in 2016. Though my desire was to continue serving Kankoyo, this did not come to pass in 2021.

Today, I want to let you know, my friends, that I have gone back to my international career as a power generation engineering executive. I have been hired by an international organization in Canada that develops, owns and operates power generation assets globally.

I will work as their technical executive overseeing power generation operations and manage that business for a region.

It’s a new dawn and I’m excited at the future prospects. Until next time, please stay blessed 🙏🏾.

Good Afternoon & Good Bless.