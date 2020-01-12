CANADIAN LAWYER ELIAS MUNSHYA SAYS CHILUFYA TAYALI NEED EDUCATION ON CIVICS AND COMMON SENSE.

A Zambian Lawyer based in Canada Elias Munshya says EFF President Chilufya Tayali needs a little education in civics and common sense.

Posting on his Official Facebook page, Mr. Munshya says that there’s no legal obligation on any Zambian to “prove” her citizenship.

Mr. Munshya is reacting to Chilufya Tayali who has vowed not to allow Hichilema file his Presidential Nominations because he seemingly changed in name on his NRC from summy Chitombwa to Hakainde Hichilema.

He says Citizenship is conferred by the constitution of Zambia. A person is a citizen, because the constitution says so.

“The Zambian state can’t, for example, begin requesting that Zambians “prove” that they are Zambian. Further, no single Zambian has what we lawyers call “standing” to demand that a particular person “proves” to them that he is a Zambian. ”

“Further, busybodies can go ahead and claim that so and so isn’t a Zambia. But these busybodies can’t confer citizenship on anyone. Busybodies can be a pain sometimes. ”

“What about an NRC? Bakwetu, an NRC isn’t a proof of citizenship. It is a proof of registration of people in Zambia. Proof of registration, isn’t proof of citizenship. You may be shocked to know that citizenship can be attested to, and the attestation itself declares the citizenship of a particular person.”

“So what does the constitution say? Read bakwetu. Read” he posted.