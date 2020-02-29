A wedding photos of a white man and an African man with 7 children has surfaced on the internet.

The story behind the photos says, the man is the father of the seven children and the white woman is a tourist.

According to Nigerian social media influencer @PH_Promoter, the man was abandoned by his African wife with whom they have 7 children.

Fortunately for the man, a Canadian tourist who visited the village feel in love with him.

They eventually got married and the Canadian lady has managed to bring all of them with her to live in Canada.

 

 

 

 

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here