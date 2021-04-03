Cape Verde Denies Entry to Nigerian Holidaymakers

A Twitter user, Teni T (@aloinett) has narrated how she and three other Nigerians, as well as African citizens, were denied entry to the West African nation of Cape Verde because of their passports.

Teni T, who chronicled her story on Twitter revealed that at the airport in Praia, a group of travellers were pulled aside and they included, “an Italian couple, my Sudanese-American friend, a Spanish couple, a Kenyan, an Ivorian, a Jordanian, a Guinean and four Nigerians.

“All of the white people were allowed to go through as well as my black friend with an American passport. Then some woman came and snatched the passports from the rest of us without any explanation. Another guy came and told us that they were sending us back.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has revealed that her commission has been in touch with Teni T.

Corroborating Teni’s claim was Pelumi Obisesan, who was also on the trip.

She said, I was shocked when it became certain that we – including 3 Nigerians – were going to be denied entry into #CapeVerde. We had all the entry requirements. The pretext, despite lack of pre-information, was that holidays are not allowed due to pandemic restrictions.

“Of the over 20 persons in the holiday category, only blacks & a Jordanian (who suspects his plight was due to the 3 Nigerian visas in his passport), were eventually denied entry.”