Captain Fantastic Chris Katongo Promoted

The Zambia Army has promoted 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winning captain Christopher Katongo the Warrant Officer in charge of sports at Army Headquarters.

Army Commander Lieutenant General William Sikazwe has also appointed Warrant Officer Class One Justin Chinama as assistant coach AT Green Buffalo’s Football Club with Warrant Officer Class Two Peter Mutale roped in as second assistant at the army sponsored outfit.

Australia Mweemba has been transferred to Ndola as head coach of Tug-Argan snipers of first Battalion.