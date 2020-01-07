Grammy Award-winning rapper, Cardi B, on Monday asked her Nigerian Twitter fans to help her decide a new name between Chioma B and Cadijat.

The rapper was given a Nigerian name, Chioma B, during her first visit to Nigeria in December 2019.

Cadijat, on the other hand, is the name being suggested by her Nigerian Muslim fans.

“Let’s settle this ones and for all CHIOMA B Or Cadijat,” the rapper wrote on Twitter Monday.

The rapper who boasts a loyal fan base in Nigeria has revealed that she is toying with the idea of filing for Nigerian citizenship.

She has also said that she wants her husband, Offset, to join her in relocating to Nigeria.

The rapper on Monday shared a photoshopped photo of Offset dressed in the Nigerian traditional ‘Agbada’ with the caption, “Convince him to move with me’’.