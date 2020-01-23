Cardi B made quite a statement as she stepped out in Paris in a sheer bodysuit over her bra and pants to support her husband Offset.

The 27-year-old rapper was in the French capital alongside her hubby Offset, as they headed to his Laundered Works Corp show during Paris Fashion Week 2020 on Thursday, January 16.

In addition to the sheer bodysuit, Cardi had on a studded face mask. The Bodak Yellow rapper added a big fur coat.

Sharing a photo from the night out to Instagram, Cardi wrote: “Congrats babe on your bomb ass fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan .I am so proud of you ! From filming on two shows ,recording and working on so many other things .The dick feels better when is coming from a hard working man ??.I love you”

See more photos from their night out below.