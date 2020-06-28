CARISTO CHITAMFYA PAYS TRIBUTE TO HIS SON CARISTO CLEAR!

Today marks exactly 2 years from the time Caristo Clear departed this world. His father Caristo Chitamfya Snr pays tribute to him.

A FATHER’S TRIBUTE!

Your LIFE was a blessing, your MEMORY a Treasure!

It’s exactly two years today since you answered the Lord’s call!

Yes sometimes I do ask questions:

Why do fathers have to bury their sons?, why do some people never “cease fire’ even when their perceived ‘enemy’ is gone?

I feel pain every time I drive past the accident scene where you lay helplessly till your last breath!

I feel pain when your little sisters keep asking me “Daddy ,when is our big brother coming back?”

But in all these, I have chosen to COUNT MY BLESSINGS and celebrate your life and the thousands of others ,in Zambia and across the world, that you touched.

You should have been here to see your many grieving friends, utterly devastated at your passing but inspired and determined to carry on from where you left.

You should have been here to see youths that have composed songs in your memory…and those that still post on your time line…hoping to find a phone line to you..and praying that you will respond, somehow!. These bring tears to my eyes!

Yes, you did and still do have a lot of genuine friends and relatives that will stand up for you , anytime any day!

They call you different names:

Mr.Teacher, The Motivational Speaker, The Promoter, and ofcourse the most popular stage name “Caristo Clear” whose origin only you and I know!…oh some even called you (or you called yourself) “The Fat Messi “…because of your soccer dribbling skills. Others remember you because of your respect for women and your support for the Breast Cancer Initiative called the “Pink Ribbon”. Yet others remember you for your media skills such as website-creation and social media management (indeed you managed a number of Facebook pages for different organisations and individuals including mine!).

Above all, they remember you as a determined young broadcaster and music promoter who loved Mother Zambia with a passion!

Yes..you never forgot any musician’s birthday nor their achievements and proudly splashed “shououts” the best way you knew how!. I must tell you that the Zambian musicians have continued to celebrate your life in different ways..I meet them everyday and their memories of you are authentic and touching! Many of them told me they were amazed at how you managed to send them an inspirational text message every single morning ..that ended up changing their approach to that particular day.

Yes..you were not perfect and made mistakes (in behaviour, in judgement and maybe some choices), just like many other young people (your age) trying to find their feet in these challenging times. But you never stopped trying to become a better person…you kept your focus with renewed hope for the future.

To all those you wronged, knowingly or unknowingly, I ask for forgiveness on your behalf: “Please find space in your heart to forgive my son..and allow him to rest in eternal peace”

As for the many friends that loved you genuinely, I say ” thank you ” on your behalf. These are friends to treasure for they will always treasure your memory!

Am sure you are asking ” what about you Dad, what have you got to say for yourself?”

My answer: ” well , son you know me, we’ve come a long way..you know my inner thoughts even before I say anything…but if you should know, I only have love and admiration for your journey son, whichever way you twist it…its a father -son thing few people will comprehend you know’ . “Do they even know how “Caristo Clear” came about??”

Now I know you are nodding and smiling!

Yes son…there was simply something special about you, so many good people who vouch for you, can’t all be wrong!

WE THANK GOD ALMIGHTY FOR THE SHORT LIFE YOU SHARED WITH US!

Your sisters miss you, the family misses you, Zambia misses you, the Diaspora misses you I miss you!

WE will ALWAYS remember you…and we spread only LOVE!

Rest in Eternal Peace Son..Till we meet again!