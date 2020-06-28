CARITAS ZAMBIA CONDEMNS ASSOCIATION OF CATHOLIC PARLIAMENTARIANS FOR DENOUNCING ZCCB POSITION BILL 10.

Caritas Zambia has condemned the association of Catholic parliamentarians for denouncing a position taken by the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) on the constitution amendment bill number 10 of 2019.

Caritas Kasama director Father Leonard Kalioti, said there were no government led constitutional making processes in Africa that had led to a strong and legitimate constitution.

In an interview with SUN FM NEWS in Lusaka, Father Kalioti stated that the parliamentarians were supposed to seek audience with the bishops, before criticizing their stance on bill 10.

He added that the members of parliament should understand that the Catholic church would always stand for what was right, and speak for the interest of the majority Zambians, and not for a few individuals.

Recently, the Zambia association of catholic parliamentarians, chaired by professor Nkandu Luo appealed to the conference of Catholic bishops to give correct information on bill 10, and provide the necessary leadership.