CARITAS ZAMBIA CONDEMNS PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU OVER CORRUPTION STATEMENT

By Watch Reporter

Caritas Zambia says the assertion by President Edgar Lungu that the fight against corruption is aimed at removing him from power is disturbing and worrying.

Caritas Zambia executive director Eugene Kabilika notes with sadness President Lungu’s commitment to the fight against graft.

Kabilika says his organization is perturbed with President Lungu’s utterances that the fight against corruption is anchored on politics aimed at getting him out of power.

He says President Lungu’s statements attacks the work of the Anti Corruption Commission, an institution created to fight corruption.

Kabilika now wonders how the ACC will deliver the fight against corruption if the appointing authority seems to fight and care the very institution he is supposed to protect, adding that the Head of State should stop interfering with the ACC.

President Lungu over the weekend charged that investigations by ACC have become political and are influencing regime change.

And Zitukule Consortium Executive Director Nicholas Phiri has charged that the fight against corruption under PF died long before the President’s remarks due to lack of political will.