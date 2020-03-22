On 4th May 2019, just 10 months ago, we put to rest Mr Obed Kasongo the NDC Lusaka Province Youth Chairman who was murdered by a PF mob of thugs during the Roan By Elections.

Among the mourners was Joseph Chishala, the newly elected Roan MP. He witnessed the brutality of the PF and he saw just how much the NDC and UPND suffered at the hands of PF to get him elected.

People sacrificed their personal resources, time and one even lost his life for Joseph Chishala.

One of our members who was attacked with Obed but survived now suffers from a permanent mental relapse condition arising from his injuries, Joseph Chishala is well aware of this fact.

Just 10 month later, while the memory is still fresh, Joseph Chishala has gone to dine with the very people who killed someone that helped him get elected.

Chishala has desecrated the memory and life of Obed Kasongo.

The blood of Obed Kasongo is now on Joseph Chishala’s hands, he has effectively put a price tag on the life of Obed.

Joseph Chishala may not realize it now because the money has confused his head, money he never saw before in his life, but he has just signed a covenant with the devil.

He will carry with him a lifelong curse because the soul of another human being was lost for him to get the millions he has today, he will find it hard to find peace with himself and eventually his own conscious will eat him up from within.

This is what happened to Judas, his inner conscious eventually killed him.

Our genuine brotherly advice to Joseph Chishala is that it’s not too late to change course, you have not yet cast that vote for Bill 10, God gave you a second chance by delaying that vote, you have a rare opportunity to redeem yourself, come back home as the prodigal son did, let’s sit down and discuss this as Peers.

We can help you to repatriate the money that they gave you, give it back to them and restore your own dignity. Do the right thing and we will forgive you.

We know you are reading this comrade Joseph, it’s our only way to communicate with you since you have decided to switch off your phone, started living in an unknown location with PF security and cut off all communication with your peers from the party. -NDC