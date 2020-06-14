By Chileshe Mwango

Some casual workers contracted to work together with the Zambia Army and the Zambia National Service to construct the Simon Mwewa Market in Lusaka have disputed assertions by the Disaster Management And Mitigation Unit-DMMU- that they have been paid their four months arrears.

Speaking recently, DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said all casual workers were paid before the construction works were suspended in December last year.

But in an interview with Phoenix News, the casual workers have indicated that as at the time the works were being suspended, they had gone for four months without being paid.

They have explained that they were informed by authorities at the construction site that DMMU was yet to finance the project hence the failure to pay them their four months wages.

The workers have further disputed assertions by Mr. Kabwe that they were asked to go on leave due to the outbreak of the coronavirus because at that time, zambia had not recorded any case of the pandemic further stating that non availability of resources was the main reason construction works were suspended.

But Mr. Kabwe has insisted that DMMU is up to date with financing construction of the Simon Mwewa lane market but however refused to discuss the matter further.

Following the gutting of the Lusaka City Market on July 4th 2017, government through DMMU embarked on construction of a new market opposite Simoson building however the works have stalled for the last six months with some casual workers sent back home.

PHOENIX FM NEWS