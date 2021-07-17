By Leah Ngoma

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops-ZCCB- is concerned that the acts of violence that have characterized the campaigns ahead of the August 12 General Election may intimidate the citizenry to belong to a party or choose leaders out of fear.

The Catholic Bishops say people should be free to belong to a party of their choice and choose candidates of their preference to represent or lead them without undue influence.

In a statement, ZCCB is saddened that of late, incidents of violence have become common such as destruction of property, abductions and tribal tribalism among others.

The Catholic Bishops say political contestation should not amount to mortal combat where life and property is lost for the sake of ascending to power but should be based on a program of action for the people, the majority who are poor.

The Catholic Bishops have since appealed to all political contestants to refrain from acts of violence, hate speech and malice but show cause why they should be elected.

