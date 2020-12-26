THE Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has called on President Edgar Lungu to rise above partisan politics and provide the needed leadership in the nation as a statesman.

In a statement on the summoning of UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and the police brutality against citizens, ZCCB president Bishop George Lungu said the conference deeply regrets the loss of two lives at the hands of the police.

UPND supporter Joseph Kaunda and State prosecutor Nsama Nsama were shot dead by police officers who were dispersing a countable number of UPND cadres that had travelled to show solidarity to their leader who was appearing for questioning at Zambia Police Service Headquarters on Wednesday.

Both men were unarmed.

“Our hearts and prayers reach out to the bereaved families in this difficult time. At the same time, we hereby condemn in the strongest terms possible the killing of two citizens by the police who acted against their key mandate of safeguarding the lives of Zambians, irrespective of their political, social, cultural and religious affiliation,” Bishop Lungu said.

He said President Lungu must ensure that the provisions of the Republican Constitution were strictly adhered to by all institutions of governance, including the Zambia Police Service.

“Not only that, we call upon the Presidency to ensure that a detailed investigation is immediately launched to ascertain both the person behind the command to use excessive force, to shoot and the officer that executed the said order as well as bring the culprit to book. We therefore join our voice to that of the Human Rights Commission (HRC) in ‘calling upon the government to establish an inquest in line with the provisions of section 4 and 28 (1) (c) of the Inquests Act, Chapter 36 of the Laws of Zambia, in order to establish the perpetrators and institute appropriate criminal charges,” he said. “We call upon His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to rise above partisan politics and provide the needed leadership in the nation as a statesman.”

Bishop Lungu, who is also Chipata Diocese bishop, said Zambia embraced multiparty democracy in 1991.

He said at that time, it was believed that Zambians were better off to live in a multiparty state than to continue with the one-party-state.

Bishop Lungu said this meant that the tenets of democracy such as freedom of assembly, speech, demonstration and access to information were to be the guide.

He said Zambia was still struggling to live up to that ideal.

Bishop Lungu said those given the responsibility of protecting and defending people’s rights were the very people who were apparently abusing and abrogating them and seriously sowing seeds of disunity.

He said this was a matter of great concern to all well-meaning citizens.

Bishop Lungu said the Zambia Police probably already know that summoning a leader of one of the major opposition parties was not the same as summoning any other ordinary citizen.

“We are therefore left wondering as to how many times they have created and faced the same scenario. We remember incidents in Luanshya, Ndola and here in Lusaka where every time the police came up with an allegation against the UPND leader, national agitation and tension is witnessed,” he said. “During this festive season of Christmas, we strongly believe that the nation that claims to be Christian is supposed to focus on promoting peace, love, unity and reconciliation. However, the statements by politicians and police officers, and events that occurred in Lusaka leading to the loss of sacred lives are creating the unnecessary environment of tension and hatred in the nation.”

He said this had come only a few days after the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs launched its document on the promotion of national values.

“Whilst we do not condone any form of recklessness and the breach of the rule of law, we call upon our leaders and the Zambia Police to always aspire to adhere to the tenets of multiparty democracy, especially the respect of human rights and protection of life which is a sacred gift from God. In the run-up to the general elections in 2021, the Zambia we want is a nation where citizens are law abiding and do not only feel but are actually protected by the police as free sons and daughters of God,” he said. “The law must be applied equally and fairly to all without looking at the political party to which one belongs. All must be equal before the law and no one, not even police officers and some party cadres, must think or believe that they are above the law.”

Bishop Lungu reiterated ZCCB’s appeal to home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo and the police command that their primary mission was to protect lives and property of all Zambians.

“Ensure that within the rank and file of the Zambia Police Service, there is high level of professionalism, which includes the determination of the kind of force to use against unarmed and peaceful citizens. In addition, allow the police to perform their duties without waiting for orders from politicians and without fearing the wrath of political cadres. To all political leaders, we call upon you to always act within the confines of the law, to use a language which builds rather than inflaming the situation or increasing the tensions in the country while at the same time never shying away from demanding the respect of your political rights,” said Bishop Lungu. “In this time, when we celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, we call upon you to be channels and instruments of God’s peace in the nation. Do not close the door to dialogue. Be ready to engage in genuine dialogue aimed at reconciling the nation. Lastly, we remember the people who have lost their lives during this and other similar events in the past.”

And the European Union advised that the investigation into the killings of the two should be comprehensive and open to scrutiny.

The EU spokesperson said this is so especially important as the country heads to the election year where respect for the Rule of Law and the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms would be critical for an inclusive, transparent and credible process.

“On Wednesday 23 December, Zambian Police dispersed a large group of supporters of the opposition by use of force. Two people are confirmed to have died. The EU expresses its condolences to their families,” read the statement.

“The Inspector General of Police has committed to investigate the circumstances of these events. The investigation – conducted according to the laws of Zambia – should be comprehensive and open to scrutiny. This is especially important as Zambia approaches an election year.”

The EU reaffirmed the importance it attaches to its partnership with Zambia and with the Zambian people.