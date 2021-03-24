By Watch Reporter

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) has discouraged the Catholic Dioceses in the country and its subsidiary institutions from receiving packages from politicians in the name of church empowerment fund in response to the pandemic.

ZCCB secretary general Fr. Cleopus Lungu said the Catholic Bishops deliberated on the matter and the church believes that the offer to any Catholic and subsidiary institutions will be deemed as an inducement for support ahead of the August 12, 2021 general elections.

According to a news item monitored at Ichengelo Radio, Fr. Lungu said this during his opening remarks for the virtue training of the Catholic Media Institutions.

He said the Catholic Church and its institutions are expected to abide by the directives from the Bishops on the matter.

Fr. Lungu has also urged Catholic Media Institutions to embrace what he termed as ‘Grace Air’ of a polarized media space in the country as the country heads to the polls in August.