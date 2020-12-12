CATHOLIC BISHOPS WARN THAT ZAMBIA’S DEBT CRISIS WILL BE MAJOR DECIDING FACTOR IN HOW PEOPLE VOTE NEXT YEAR

By Michael Kaluba

The Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops -ZCCB- has warned that the issue of the Zambia’s debt crisis will be a major deciding factor in how people vote in the 2021 general elections.

ZCCB Secretary General Father Cleopas Lungu argues that Zambia’s debt crisis is no longer an economic issue but a political one which Zambians must be ready to have difficult conversations over and ask critical questions if the country is to navigate through the debacle.

Speaking during the launch of a research report on Zambia’s debt in Lusaka today, the ZCCB Secretary general charges that government has failed Zambians regarding the debt crisis and should self-introspect on what decision Zambians are expected to make on poll day during next year’s general elections.

He has challenged those in government to provide leadership and direction regarding Zambia’s debt crisis while challenging those in opposition to begin to explain what they will do differently to help the country survive the debt crisis.

At the same event, foundation for democratic process -FODEP- Executive Director George Chimembe has challenged Zambians to stop fearing threats from Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and be ready to be locked up while fighting for the country and remind the patriotic front government to explain where the money that has left the country in a debt crisis has gone.

