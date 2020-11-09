By Jack Kalala

This tribalism is being promoted by President Lungu for selfish purposes. That is why he has not taken any action against people involved in preaching and promoting the vice such as Nkandu Luo, Chanda Nyela, Yaluma and many other PF leaders.

President Lungu does not mean well for this country. He has a private hidden agenda to destroy our country. He wants to divide it on tribal lines and does not care what happens to it thereafter. He does not even appreciate the gratuitous privilege and honor that the people of Zambia have bestowed on him to make him their President. He is an ingrate.

The genocide in Rwanda started in the same way. The First World War also was sparked by a small incident. In both cases millions of people perished and so much was destroyed. Bush fires that destroy huge forests and contribute to environmental degradation start with a small spark.

In Zambia, we are being irresponsible and reckless to let President Lungu and his PF minions to sow and spread seeds of tribal divisions unabated.

What is regrettable, surprising and worrying is that the Church, in particular the Catholic Church, has also remained silent. GBM, Prof. Nkandu Luo, Mumbi Phiri and many senior PF leaders who have been propagating tribalism are prominent and practicing members of the Catholic Church yet none of them has been publicly admonished or censured.

I am a Catholic and I strongly feel that the Catholic Church has a moral, religious and spiritual responsibility to condemn and discourage the sowing of this destructive seed. The Catholic Church knows better from experience the bad consequences of tribalism since Germany and Rwanda are predominantly Catholic nations.

Every human being, regardless of his tribe, the color of his skin, nationality and socio-economic status is a reflection of God’s image. God is the creator of all the tribes and no one makes a deliberate choice to be born in a particular tribe. It is God’s wish. We should all live in love, harmony and peace. We should coexist in diversity. As Zambians we should support one another and work together to develop our beautiful country. We should not allow PF surrogates and a certain Edgar Chagwa Lungu divide us.

Every Zambian has a democratic and Constitutional right to aspire to the position of his choice, including becoming Republican President regardless of his tribe, color of his skin, gender religion.

May God bless all Zambians and our beautiful country Zambia.