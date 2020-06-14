Catholic Church translates it’s Bill 10 pastoral letter into all local languages

The Catholic church has translated its anti Bill 10 pastoral letter into all local languages and has ordered that it be read in all local parishes around the country today Sunday 14th June 2020.

Bill 10 has struggled to gain wide spread acceptance due to its deemed suppressive and divisive nature. The Bill offers little or nothing in enhancing good governance and accountability to benefit all Zambians and only seems to promote the interests of the President.

Recently, the Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) rejected stories suggesting that they had encouraged MPs from the region to support the Bill. Bill 10 was also rejected by the select committee of parliament which committee was made up mostly of PF MPs including Brian Mundubile and Tutwa Ngulube.