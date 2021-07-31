CATHOLIC PRIEST ROBBED OF K200,000

THIEVES have allegedly stolen K200,000 from a Catholic priest of St Marks in Kalumbila district.

The money was stolen from his vehicle.

The incident happened yesterday around 11:15 hours at a lodge where the priest went to have lunch and he left the money in the vehicle.

North-Western Province Commissioner of Police Joel Njase identified the priest as John Park, 45, a South Korean national.

Mr Njase said when the cleric returned to his vehicle, he discovered that the front passenger door was smashed and the money was missing.

“Police visited the scene and viewed CCTV footage from the bank. No arrests have been made yet,” Mr Njase said.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 10 suspects after a mob allegedly stole 120 cases of soft drinks valued at K10,800 belonging to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).

The incident happened at Solwezi Main Bus Station.

“That was after one call-boy shouted that ‘this [drinks] is government property’,” Mr Njase said.

He said police moved in and recovered 70 cases of the drinks valued at K6,300.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail