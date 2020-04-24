ARCHDIOCESE OF LUSAKA

Pastoral Office

P.O BOX 32754,

Long acres, Pope Square,

LUSAKA,

ZAMBIA

To: Clergy, Religious, and the Lay Faithful of the Archdiocese of Lusaka

From: Pastoral Director – Archdiocese of Lusaka

Date: 4/24/2020 5:05:59 PM

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Ref: COVID – 19 vis-a vis Public Liturgical Celebrations

I believe most of us have listened to the Third National Address of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar C. Lungu on COVID 19 on 24th April, 2020, at 15:00 hours.

In his speech he said: “I have decided that some activities such as the following may continue being undertaken normally subject to adhering to public health regulations.” And among these activities he mentioned places of worship; that they “may congregate” while observing the measures put in place by the Ministry of Health.

In view of this, the Archbishop of Lusaka, His Grace, Dr. Alick BANDA, has directed that WE DO NOT RESUME PUBLIC CELEBRATIONS but wait for further guidance.

To this effect, he has called for the meeting of all Deans and members of ADL Management on Monday 27th April 2020 at 10:00 hours at Pope Square in the Boardroom.

Yours sincerely,

Rev. Fr. Namuhumba Leonard