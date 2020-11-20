CB PF MP’S CASH SPLASH & EXPENSIVE COMMUNITY BUSES MADNESS
In recent weeks, 3 Copperbelt PF MP’S, Kampamba Mulenga of Kalulushi, Joe Malanji of Kwacha and Richard Musukwa of Chililabombwe have allegedly donated expensive buses to the community.
These buses cost a whooping $300,000 each when acquired, at the current exchange rate that’s K6 Million per bus.
One would wonder where Kampamba Mulenga earned K12 Million to donate that easily in 3 years of being a minister.
What company does she have that generates that profit?
Can all 3 of them show us the income tax and VAT they have remitted to ZRA in recent years to show their profitability?
Why were they incapable of making such donations a few years ago but now they are swimming in an ocean of money at the same time the country is failing to pay it’s debts?
Secondly who did they donate these buses to, can they show the people in whose name the White Books these vehicles are registered?
We can assure you that these are not donations, no one has ever received the donations.
Every donation must have a donor and a recepient, in this case there’s no recipient.
These buses are owned by themselves, registered to themselves and meant to trick the people.
They haven’t donated to anyone.
The buses are for campaign purposes and after the 2021 elections these buses will be rebranded and will start running the local routes charging people from Kitwe to Lusaka or Chililabombwe to Nakonde.
Keep these buses as Exhibit or “Zibit” as our police men and women would call them. Zambians should demand for a Detailed Forensic Investigation into this obscene display of proceeds of crime that are beyond a public officer’s known legal means of income!
When you see leaders getting richer while the citizenry is getting poorer and overtaxed to pay for the fiscal indiscipline of its leaders, that is enough evidence of something fishy going on behind our backs. This National calamity Zambians find themselves in is 100% self-inflicted! We don’t know how to choose leaders! Fish starts rotting from the head! The most important election is that of the President! In HR practice, we learn that when choosing candidates, we need to subject them to interviews. The question is do we take time as citizens to interview our aspiring presidential candidates? Do we care to look at the Biblical qualities of a good leader?
The strange thing about Zambia is we know too much about Soccer tournaments but we fail to apply these important lessons to choosing leaders. Should we not host qualifying debate tournaments for Presidential and indeed all candidates seeking public office? Should it be so easy for every Jim and Jack to get into public office? Should we not aspire to have a rigorously strong vetting process? Shouldn’t we make the candidates face each other for us to Judge which candidate means well for the country? At the rate we choose leaders, we should not be surprised why things aren’t working for our country! We choose Hyenas to look after the goats and when the goats get consumed, we wonder why. We start blaming God for our own wrong choices. How ironic! God no longer chooses leaders from the time humans refused to have God as leader. God respected that and helped rebellious mankind to set an Administrative Authority System to which we all find ourselves subject to. God said mankind would pay taxes to this New Authority and that this Authority shall bear the Sword to maintain Law and order. This God respected mankind’s wish to choose own leaders and from that point, God does not impose leaders on nations contrary to what Religion tries to intimidate us to believe.
This power of Choice God has given us comes with Responsibility! We are Responsible for ALL the consequences of our choices, whether right or wrong. Unfortunately, many people follow religion which does not teach Responsibility! Religion places responsibility outside ourselves. If some thing good happens to us, Religion blames that on God. When something bad happens to us, Religion teaches us to blame either Satan or God. Religion ignorantly misled insurance companies to label natural calamities as “Acts of God.” This is one way the Evil one portrays the image of God. When Lucifer challenged God regarding His faithful servant Job, who went to destroy Job’s possessions, Even causing fire to drop from the sky to kill his livestock? After taking away all Job’s possessions including children, Satan was not satisfied. He wanted Job’s skin and life. God only permitted Satan to touch the skin but not Job’s life and Satan obeyed by not touching the life part. The beauty is that God equipped Job with a living faith which became a great Shield for Job! Job put on the Full Armor of God and so was able to withstand the devil!
Our politicians come in Sheep skin and we need to be careful when choosing our leaders!