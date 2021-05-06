By CLIVE KALUNGA

The UPND’s women wing on the Copperbelt Province led by Lillian Kapusana has threatened to protest naked if intimidation on the party leadership and what it terms as unfair persecution continues.

The women say it is unacceptable that debate on governance has been undermined by persistent petty politicking and that should party President Hakainde Hichilema is stopped from filing his nomination, then history will repeat itself like the women who staged a naked protest 35 years ago against first Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda during the unpopular era of one party state.

They say the naked protest symbolizes cultural displeasure when women feel they have been disrespected arising from the immoral acts among cadres that perpetuate insults, a behaviour contrary to the Christian tenets that are enshrined in Zambia’s Constitution.