Police on the Copperbelt have arrested a fresh suspect in the murder of a Copperbelt University lecturer Dr. Maximilian Mainza case. This is after the state entered a Nolle Prosequi, freeing the first suspect who had been in police custody since October when the murder took place.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga said the suspect was found with a mobile phone belonging to Dr. Mainza’s girlfriend. Katanga explained that while the case was still active police continued with investigations and managed to recover Dr. Mainza’s mobile phone including that of his girlfriend.

She said Martin Lundalunga, 21, of house number 6108 KX in Ndola, was arrested in connection with the murder of Dr. Mainza last month and had been under investigations since. Katanga said the suspect has since been charged with murder, rape and aggravated robbery and is expected to appear in Court.

She explained that upon being arrested, the suspect gave out information on the missing laptop. Katanga said the suspect was paraded and was positively identified by the rape victim adding that the new suspect looked alike with Chiluba Mwale, 26, who has just been freed.

Dr. Mainza was murdered on 5th October 2019 in Kitwe’s Nkana West, where he was with his girlfriend, who was allegedly raped by the suspect.