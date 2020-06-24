The re-opening of the Copperbelt University that was prematurely closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic has suffered a setback as unionized workers have vowed not to report for work, demanding their May and June salary arrears.

And 1,900 final year students at the Copperbelt University have registered to get back to class after the institution was given a go ahead to re-open only for final year learners.

Copperbelt University Public Relations Officer Christabel Malama said students have already started reporting for classes, further stating that they are all being screened for the Coronavirus.

“So far, we have over 1,993 final year students who have registered and as a precautionary measure, all are being screened,” Ms Malama said.

However, Copperbelt University Academics Union President Derrick Ntalasha said his members have all agreed not to attend to any academic activities until they are paid their salary arrears.