By Michael Kaluba

The Copperbelt University Academics Union says it will not to return for work tomorrow due to none payment of their May 2020 salaries despite the university management announcing that examination students will commence their classes tomorrow.

Union President Dr derrick Ntalasha tells phoenix news that the lectures who come from different towns on the Copperbelt use transport allowances for movements which are part of the unpaid may 2020 salaries while the June 2020 salary is also due this week.

Dr. Ntalasha says the union already made this position known to CBU management and that there will be little to no academic activity at the university until both the May and June salaries are paid.

Earlier, CBU Head of Public Health Nawa Sanjobo revealed to the media that class is set to resume for examination students tomorrow after the institution set up covid-19 preventive measures.

None payment of salaries at CBU are a frequent occurrence that have in the past disrupted academic activities at the second highest institution of learning in the country.

Yesterday, the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union -UNZALARU- also warned that the University senate may be forced to rescind its decision to reopen the University on Monday next week if the two months’ salary arrears owed to them is not paid.

