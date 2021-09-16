CBU STUDENTS ATTEMPT TO PROTEST OVER NONPAYMENT OF MEAL ALLOWANCES

By Michael Kaluba

Over 50 Copperbelt University-CBU- students last night attempted to protest against the nonpayment of meal allowances by blocking Jambo drive before they succumbed to reason from university management.

CBU Vice Chancellor Professor Naison Ngoma said the unsafe approach by students occurred around midnight and could have escalated had management not intervened.

Professor Ngoma made this revelation during a media breakfast in Kitwe this morning.

And professor Ngoma says CBU has created and registered an investment holdings company, the CBU-IH, to handle the business side of its innovations, prototypes and all commercial sources of income for the University.

Professor Ngoma says this, coupled with other innovative technologies such as the Zambia Revenue Authority-ZRA- tax online platform, which is currently earning CBU millions and the impending computer manufacturing plant, will ensure the university remains self-sustainable.

The CBU Vice Chancellor also spoke to possible sexual harassment of students by lecturers at the university and indicated that management will take drastic punitive action against any staff members found wanting while any student that will peddle misinformation in this regard will also face serious corrective action.

PHOENIX NEWS