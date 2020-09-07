CBU STUDENTS MOURN “MAFISHI”

Copperbelt University students have taken turns to express their sadness at the death of their pet fish “Mafishi”. Most students have been seen posting pictures of the giant fish that the students are said to have loved watching while in school.

The fish was part of the CBU aquaculture initiative and is said to have been kept by the school for not less than 7 years. It is believed that the fish was not less than 40cm in length.

As students return to school, whenever, they will have to either endure no “Mafishi” or replace him/her with a new successor.

“Legend” has it that those that don’t see Mafishi have a tough time graduating.

What tales have you heard about Mafishi?