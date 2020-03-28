CCZ Suspends Church Meetings As The Archbishop Of Lusaka Suspends Public Congregations.

The Council of Churches in Zambia has directed its member churches to suspend physical church meetings until further notice as COVID-19 cases rise .

In a related matter, the Archbishop of Lusaka, Most. Rev. Alick Banda, has also suspended masses with public congregation.

“My dear brothers and sisters in Christ, we are all alive to the fact that the New Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has come closer and faster than we earlier thought. To this extent, statements and guidelines have been given on the threat of this pandemic by the Ministry of Health, my Office and most recently by the Republican President,” the statement read, in part.

He said after much prayerful consideration and consultations with relevant stakeholders and with no small amount of sadness, he decreed that all Masses, whether Sunday or weekday, beginning on Monday, March 30th, are to be offered without a public congregation until further notice. This decision also applies to other parish activities and celebrations.

“The Churches may remain open for private prayer and adoration as long as the health and safety of the community can be scrupulously safeguarded. Otherwise, I strongly recommend that all our faithful stay at home and pray with their families. In these trying moments, I strongly urge our priests to be available to the people entrusted to their care and ingeniously accompanying them in their spiritual needs,” continued the communique.

The Archbishop encouraged the lay faithful to follow the celebrations of the Holy Eucharist and other para-liturgical services on Radio Maria Yatsani Voice as well as on other communication platforms to be advised in due course.

“I recognise that these measures will affect the Christian life of our people but given the huge threat the Covid-19 pandemic is posing; these actions are by and large for our common good. Let us remain a faithful community that takes responsibility for each other’s wellbeing. Entrusting you all to the maternal intercession of our Lady, the Mother of the Child Jesus. I remain,” ended the communique.