CELEBRATION AWAITS KAMBWILI’S RELEASE

Celebration awaits the release of NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili this morning as soon as principal resident magistrate David Simusamba signs the papers.

A beautifully made cake had to wait yesterday as the opposition leader failed to walk to freedom and spent another night in prison.

He appears at court again this morning for his contempt case for continued hearing. -ZR