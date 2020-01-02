By Tinkerbel Mwila

Prices of cement on the market have gone up by at least 20 percent depending on the brand.

A check in Ndola’s Central Business District this morning found a 50kg bag of Zambezi Portland cement now selling at k96 from k85 while Lafarge Zambia PLC has increased the price from K76 to K94.

And in a statement issued to phoenix news, Lafarge Zambia corporate affairs and communications manager Sarah Banda said the increase is meant to sustain business operations and provide quality cement.

Mrs. Banda said the decision to increase cement price was as a result of the current 11 percent fuel and 75 percent electricity increment.

She disclosed that more than 50 percent of operational costs include electricity and fuel hence increasing the cost of doing business.

And Zambezi Portland cement agents have attributed the increase to the high cost of production and transport that has come as result of the recent hike in fuel and electricity tariffs.

PHOENIX NEWS