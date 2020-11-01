Students from Central Province have presented a petition to provincial minister Sydney Mushabati, demanding that President Edgar Lungu stands as the PF presidential candidate in the 2021 general elections.
The over 400 students were led by Charles Kakula, the Students For ECL 2021 coordinator and 4th year student at Mulungushi University.
The universities represented were Mulungushi University, Paglory University, Kabwe Institute of Technology, Nkhruma University and Immaculata Techers University.
All students are coming from the poor colleges, someone to convince if very is a year pupils in central province topped other provinces in terms of passing the exam. Those are useless students who doesn’t know what the law says. Saved the office twice he can not stand.
PF is really misusing public resources to bribe misguided students. Is the Students for ECL a registered movement? We expect students to analyse issues critically and not students who are blindfolded by a ruling political party.