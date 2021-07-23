Central Province’s Chibombo District is RED and READY for Change.

There is an untapped Agriculture potential in Chibombo and when in government next month, we will extensively exploit this sector by first lowering the cost of farming inputs from the current prices of K700 per 50kg to K250 per 50kg and also ensure better prices for our farmers’ produce.

When prices of farming inputs are reduced, more will be produced and this will lead to cheaper foods.

The people of Keembe Constituency will this August vote for Change that will bring development across the Country and so join them in voting for UPND.

This election is between the corrupt PF and you, the Zambians but we say this time around no one will be allowed to steal your votes.

Fellow Zambians, anyone who will try and steal your votes, will actually be trying to steal your future but together we won’t allow that to happen.

Next month, vote for change.

Uwafitala akaimwena!

HH aka Bally

#Time4Change

#Vote4Change

#HH4President