Chadiza – Chipata Road, A Death Trap

The contractor working on the Chadiza-Chipata Road has complained of financial challenges to continue with the works. China State Engineering and Construction Company Contract Manager, Chen Jun, says the company is facing a number of challenges such as lack of money to buy fuel.

Mr. Chen says that the company is now working on the 21 kilometer stretch, adding that they quickly need funding from government to continue with the works. He says that the works are expected to be suspended if no funding is given to the company soon.

Speaking when he toured the project last month, Special Assistant to the President for project monitoring and implementation, Andrew Chellah, said that the money which was given to the Contractor in February this year was enough to complete the 21 kilometers stretch to an all-weather gravel standard.