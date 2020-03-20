CHAGWA HAS CONTRIBUTED TOWARDS MONSTER OF VIOLENCE…the back stops at him to stop it, says Panji

By Patson Chilemba

Edgar Lungu has contributed towards the monster of violence in the PF which is now threatening the security of the country, says ruling PF member Colonel Panji Kaunda.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the statement by PF national youth chairperson Kelvin Sampa that ruling party youths had no respect for President Edgar Lungu, saying if they could fight each other in his very presence then there was no one else they would fear, Col Panji said Zambians started complaining about the culture of violence in the PF a long time ago, but no action was taken by the leadership to address it, with the President playing a blind eye towards it.

“We have surrendered governance to the streets,” he said.

Col Panji said the youths that had been mobilized over time in the ruling party by selfish individuals to be unleashed on the opposition or those who fell out with the leadership, had now become uncontrollable that they were now unleashing the same violence in the presence of President Lungu.

He said the youths were committing violent acts in the name of the party, yet the leadership was quiet and the police command was impotent to do anything about it. He said the youths that were mobilized to file a petition to have Sampa removed did not obtain a permit yet they were allowed to march freely without any arrest.

Col Panji said everyone in PF was now free to commit crimes in the name of the party, pointing out the recent action where Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo was seen ordering the arrests of people who were buying more than one bag of mealie meal and ordering price controls to the supermarkets, in a country which operates on free market policies.

“I don’t think my President has been as strong against indiscipline as he should be…police can’t move against any party cadre now. Police can’t arrest a party cadre and survive,” Col Panji said. “They have created a monster and now it’s out of control..this is the peak of lawlessness and now it has become a monster. They are law unto themselves. In the name of the President and the party they can beat people.”

Col Panji said the back stopped at the President to end the culture of violence that was defining the PF now.

“If they can fight in his presence, what else can’t they do? It’s a cancer not only to a few of us but all Zambians. It’s now threatening the security of the nation because nobody is safe,” said a Col Panji.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Sampa said there should be discipline and morals in PF, wondering whom the party youths could ever respect if they could fight each other in the presence of President Lungu, as recently happened during the youth day celebrations.

Sampa said he was extremely disappointed that party youths were beating each other in the presence of the Head of State, saying that was why a warning must be sent to the others that certain people must be dealt with to avoid the reoccurrence of such incidences.

“If they cannot respect the President, in the presence of the President they behave in such a manner, who are they going to respect? That’s why I am saying let the law take its own course,” said Sampa.

