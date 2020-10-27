CHAINAMA DECLARES TEACHER FIT TO FACE MURDER CHARGE

The halted trial in a case a Lusaka teacher is accused of repeatedly shooting his former wife until she died will now proceed.

This is because a mental status examination which was conducted on the accused person has established that he is fit to be tried over the alleged murder.

Kenneth Makina, 42, is appearing in the Lusaka High Court for allegedly shooting dead his former wife, Charity Jikubi, on February 13 last year

#daily-mail

******STORY BACKGROUND*****

#2019 February

Man kills his Police inspector ex-wife after quarrel over wardrobe (Photos)

A teacher shot his ex-wife dead on Saturday morning after a quarrel over a wooden wardrobe and handed himself over to the Police afterwards.

The Zambian Secondary School teacher identified as Kenneth Makina, shot and killed his wife, Charity Jikubi who was a police officer at the rank of inspector, according to reports.

The two were separated and inspector Jikubi went to pick a wardrobe from the house where her ex-husband stays and where she met her fate.

According to the report, Mrs. Jikubi reached the residence of Mr. Makina who was in a company of another woman.

The two started urging and later Mr. Makina removed a pistol and shot his ex-wife twice on the chest.

He reportedly later handed himself over to the police as investigation into the matter is underway.