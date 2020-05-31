Tonse Alliance presidential ticket pair of torchbearer Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate Saulos Chilima on Saturday claimed government wants to find excuses of postponing the fresh presidential electons for fear of losing, saying the political violence is one of the tactics being used.

The two leaders said this at Namadidi ground in Zomba where Tonse alliance addressed a political rally.

Chilima strongly condemned escalatting political violence and the stoning of his convoy in Phalombe on Friday but said he is not intimidated and will continue to address rallies across the country.

He accused DPP of fermenting the violence to create anarchy in the country so that President Peter Mutharika can declare a State of Emeregency with an aim to delay the fresh elections.

However, Chilima urged UTM and Tonse A lliance supporters to mantain peace and not retaliate.

“We are not afraid and we will not be intimidated. I will continue with campaign across the country because Malawi belongs to all of us,” said Chilima.

Chilima said the main agenda of the alliance is to remove liars thieves in powerand give Malawians a better country for all.

He accused former president Bakili Muluzi of sponsoring a Mr Mtente and giving thugs money amounting K1.7 million to target his life and cause violence in Mangochi where the alliance is having a rally on Sunday.

The Veep also said attempts by DPP to use Covis-19 pandemic to delay the elections will also fail.

On his part, Chakwera also condemned violence and said plans to postpone the elections will not work.

He announced that the alliance government will change the fiscal year so that it starts on April 1 and end on March 31.

Chakwera said the change will allign the fiscal year with the agriculture season to give farmers ample time to acquire farm inputs.

He also announced that his government will construct a 10 storey hostel at Chancellor College in Zomba to ease accommodation challenges that students face at the college and other colleges.

Chakwera also re-affirmed that UTM promises of one million jobs for the youth and cheap fertlizer will be implemented immediately the allince takes over government.

Member of Parliament for Zomba Changalume John Chikalimba said people of Zomba, including chiefs and civil servants are happy with the Tonse Alliance.

He thanked the alliance leaders for listening to the wishes of the people to join forces and have one joint presidential candidate.

The rally was briefly delayed because of rains which satrted after the alliance leaders had already arrived.

Malawi is set to hold a fresh presidential election following the February 3 judgement of a five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court that nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election over alleged irregularities. A seven-judge panel of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal upheld the lower court’s ruling.

Chilima and Chakwera had petitioned the court to nullify the election.