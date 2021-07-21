-President Lazarus Chakwera has fired Attorney General (AG) Chikosa Silungwe following his contract termination.

Officials from both the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) and Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs have confirmed that Silungwe’s contract has been terminated.

The development comes barely months after Silungwe tussled with Chakwera’s illogical decision on former Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje.

The former AG was against illegal decision Chakwera and his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in running Tonse government.

Silungwe who is UTM lawyer during 2019 Presidential Election case has been coming open rebuking Tonse official of leaking government sensitive memos under his office.

This has not gone well with MCP cadres who have been agitating for Silungwe removal from his post.

The nation is yet to witness how UTM as another partner in Tonse administration will react to Silungwe’s sacking.