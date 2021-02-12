CHALLENGING ECL’S ELIGIBILITY FOR 2021 GENERAL ELECTION PRESIDENTIAL BID A DEMOCRATIC NECESSITY

Yesterday i read in the Lusaka times an article attributed to Isaac Mwanza challenging those who want to challenge ECL’s eligibility to do so now before the nominations are done and validly nominated candidates declared.

I felt shy to accept the article that it was coming from Isaac. I would understand if it was from Nonde Chanda.

But Not Isaac Mwanza who is relatively well vested in the law and has relevant understanding and knowledge of such issues.

And i want you cdes reading this contribution from me not to be misled by Isaac Mwanza’s article appearing on Lusaka Time on challenging the eligibility of president Edgar CHAGWA Lungu’s bid.

It is not correct for anyone to suggest for a pre-nomination challenge as there is no basis for that at law since there would be no one to be challenged.

This is so because no nominations would have not been conducted for us to know who is who and who has filed for which position.

Article 52 is very instructive on challenging nominations of candidates that only when u are dissatisfied with the nominee’s eligibility as declared by the returnng officer would you call on the courts esp the Constitutional court to intervene.

So has ECL filed in his nomination papers yet, No! So what will we be challenging him on and for, nothing?

U only challenge a candidate when s/he has has filed in his/her nomination papers and declared valid by the returning officer but u feel s/he is ineligible.

The declared nominations as duly by the returning Officer of the ECZ are what triggers the run to the Constitutional court.

At the moment there is no one anyone is going to challenge since nominations have not yet been done by the ECZ?

President Lungu is innocent by his mere expression of his intention to contest the 2021 General Election until proven guilty by his actual nomination and valid certificate of nomination from the ECZ.

For now, whether these intentions are mere or genuine will be determined when he lodges his presidential nominations and declared valid.

At that point, those who want challenge him shall invoke the provisions of the nomination challenge/petition clause in Article 52 .

This is so because it would be no longer an expression of his own intention which can change anytime but would have actualised those intentions which are against the constitution.

It is not an offence to declare intention to stand in an election and file in your nomination papers whether eligible or ineligible but it is wrong for the Returning Officer to declare your nominations valid when u are ineligible.

So, we are waiting for his nomination papers and the declaration that they are valid, unless they are rejected by the returning officer but if not and said to be validly accepted…then nishi court yagwira baba.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi

Electoral expert