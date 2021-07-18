By Victoria Kayeye

Chama Musonda the lung cancer patient who received President Edgar Lungu’s assistance has died.

Chama’s elder brother Brian Musonda has confirmed the death of his sister to Diamond News.

Chama was admitted to Kabwe General Hospital two weeks ago and died at 02:00 hours on Sunday.

His brother has thanked all those that rendered assistance during the illness of Ms. Musonda.

President Edgar Lungu came to the aid of Ms. Musonda who needed K100, 000 for her cancer treatment in India.

At the time of her death, she was yet to be evacuated to Indian for treatment.- Diamond TV