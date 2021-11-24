CHAMA, NYONI CHARGE TWIST!

It is good that the duo is granted bail on a charge of Assaults occasioning actual bodily harm after the earlier charge of Attempt to Murder was reportedly dropped.

The earlier charge of Attempt to Murder attracted life imprisonment while the new charge attract 5 years imprisonment on conviction.

Section 248 Of the penal code states thus:

Any person who commits an assault occasioning actual bodily harm is guilty of a misdemeanour and is liable to imprisonment for five years.

Why change charge?

It is a normal practice after the investigative teams find prosecutable facts necessary for winning a case as oppose to the earlier charged which which might have few prosecutable facts.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi