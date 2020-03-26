United Party for National Development (UPND) says senanga Member of Parliament Mukumbuta Mulowazi’s Chances of being adopted for the 2021 general elections are over, as he has shown great disloyalty to the party by supporting bill 10.

UPND chairman for elections Garry Nkombo, cited the decision by Mr. Mukumbuta to openly disregard the party’s directive not to support bill 10 and walk out of parliament, as regrettable.

Mr. Nkombo who is also Mazabuka Member of Parliament, said the UPND was ready to face Mr.

Mukumbuta in 2021 in an election.

He said this, in an interview in Lusaka with SUN FM news.