By Logic Lukwanda

As pressure on Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini to step down mounts, the law association of Zambia says chances of the speaker being impeached are minimal given the high number of Members of Parliament the ruling party has compared to the opposition

This follows the Constitutional Court ruling that Dr Matibini exceeded his powers when declaring the Roan Parliamentary Seat which was held by former MP Chishimba Kambwili vacant.

LAZ explains that under Article 83 of the constitution, the speaker can resign on these grounds while parliament also has the right to initiate the process of removing him through a motion from any member of parliament and be supported by one third of the house.

LAZ President Eddie Mwitwa told phoenix news that after this stage, the house can decide whether the speaker should be suspended and at this stage a two thirds majority is required before a parliamentary committee is constituted to investigate the conduct of the speaker.

Mr. Mwitwa explains that when found guilty, a two thirds majority is required to finally remove the speaker from office.

PHOENIX NEWS