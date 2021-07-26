CHANCES OF PF WINING THIS YEAR’S ELECTIONS ARE VERY HIGH – PRESIDENT LUNGU
…..as he calls on opposition parties to be partners in developing the country than criticise government works.
Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has called on the opposition political parties to be partners in developing the country than just criticize every development by government.
President Lungu has also called on leaders to have the interest of Zambians at heart as they are in leadership positions.
“There is need to have opposition that are partners in development than those that just criticize everything done by government,” he said.
“We don’t need opposition that just make noise but have the interest of the Zambians at heart so that we can develop the country together.”
President Lungu however said the ruling Patriotic Front has performed extremely well and it is confident of winning the elections.
A ruling party is not confident yaba its now HH’s chance to Govern. PF were ruling.
YES BA EDGER CHAGWA LUNGU, YOU HAVE WORKED HARD BEYOND YOUR PAR, BUT ZAMBIANS HAVE ALREADY MADE UP THEIR MINDS. REMEMBER RB WORKED EXTREAMLY HARD THAN WHAT WE SEE TODAY BUT WHEN HIS TIME WAS UP, HE WAS REMOVED BY THE SAME ZAMBIANS. MR. PRESIDENT, YOU MUST REMEMBER THAT ZAMBIANS DO WORK WITH REMORT CONTROL BUT THEIR MINDS CREATED BY GOD AND IF THE PLANS OF GOD ARE DIFFERENT FROM YOUR PLANS SO IS THE THINKING OF ZAMBIANS ARE DIFERENT FROM YOUR THINKING.
Mr President, when you give yourselves unattainable targets or hope you create a situation where we will need to deal with your heart break after 12th August 2021, try to prepare yourself now by accepting that you will loose by the biggest margin ever in the history of Zambia, that way your heart break will be manageable. and what are we going to do with the excess material that will surely remain with your portrait after elections?