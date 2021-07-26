CHANCES OF PF WINING THIS YEAR’S ELECTIONS ARE VERY HIGH – PRESIDENT LUNGU

…..as he calls on opposition parties to be partners in developing the country than criticise government works.

(SmartEagles)

Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu has called on the opposition political parties to be partners in developing the country than just criticize every development by government.

President Lungu has also called on leaders to have the interest of Zambians at heart as they are in leadership positions.

“There is need to have opposition that are partners in development than those that just criticize everything done by government,” he said.

“We don’t need opposition that just make noise but have the interest of the Zambians at heart so that we can develop the country together.”

President Lungu however said the ruling Patriotic Front has performed extremely well and it is confident of winning the elections.