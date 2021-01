Chanda John Chimba summoned by Police for “accident attempt” on Sarafina!

Chimba has been summoned for questioning at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Police station in Lusaka for allegedly assaulting Sarafina Nthenga.

Chanda is alleged to have hit Sarafina with his vehicle in an accident attempt to run over her at Twin Palm Mall in Salama park on Friday night.

However, Sarafina spent the entire weekend modeling on Mutale Mwanza’s Facebook page.