CHANDA Kambwili’s best friend Stacey Jones, who is suspected to have been involved in the theft of US$160,000 from Chishimba Kambwili’s house, has withdrawn the matter in which she sued the state for unlawful detention.

According to a notice of withdrawal of writ of habeas corpus AD Subjiciendum, Jones discontinued the matter in which she wanted the police to release her from their custody or take her to court so that she could answer to alleged theft charges.

“Take notice that the applicant hereby withdraws her application dated February 2, 2021,” read the notice.

It is alleged that Jones, who was in the company of her boyfriend, orchestrated the plan to steal the $160,000.

According to sources, Chanda’s plan was to get small amounts of her father’s money but when the wrong company got wind of the issue of the money in a safe, they conspired to steal a larger amount.

“Chanda was also involved, she is the one that showed them where the money was but her idea was not to get so much. When her coloured friend’s boyfriend and a few others who were at home, partying, were told about the loot, they waited until Chanda was drunk and carried out the ‘operation’. I am told Chanda earlier only benefited $3,000 but later more was taken…they are still volunteering information,” the source said.

The source further revealed that the driver, Bwalya Musheki, bought a small farm from the stolen money while Rodney, the cook, who is still on the run, is allegedly to have bought a car and a house.

The source said the other recovered money of about $5,000 was from the gateman who miraculously was gifted with the amount as the cartel was about to exit the Kambwili residence.

“The gateman was shocked to be given $5,000 as the guys left the house but the money has been recovered. It was found at the gateman’s sister hidden inside the chair (sofa). They keep getting new information every day; I hear Bwalya also bought a farm somewhere. More will be recovered am sure,” the source said.

However, Jones sued the state over the conduct by the police to unlawfully detain her for over 72 hours without being granted police bond or being taken to court.

She cited the Attorney General as the respondent in the matter.

In an affidavit in support of ex-parte summons for leave to issue writ of habeas corpus AD Subjiciendum, Jones said that on January 26, 20121, she was picked up from Ndola by police officers from Chilenje police station.

Johns explained that she was driven to Lusaka and detained in custody at Godfrey Miyanda police station on the basis that the police were carrying out investigations into the alleged theft of US$ 160,000 which occured at Kambwili’s home in December 2020.

She said that she was detained without being officially charged with any offence relating to theft.

Jones said the police were withholding information regarding her whereabouts from her family until her lawyers sought information from higher officials at force headquarters.

She said the police were questioning her without any specific charges but on the basis of the allegations that she stole the money in question in the absence of her lawyers.

Jones claimed that she was denied police bond on grounds that investigations were ongoing in the matter.

She claimed that she was aware other suspects were being questioned in relation to the same matter but were not arrested but simply questioned and released afterwards.

“There is no justification for my continued detention and the same is not only unjustified but also unlawful and unconstitutional,” said Jones. “My continued incarceration without being charged and taken to court is unjust and meant to punish me for no reasons.”