CHANDA KAMBWILI’S FRIEND SUES ATTORNEY GENERAL

A Lusaka Resident has sued the Attorney General in the Lusaka High Court for illegal detention.

Stacey Jones, who is the best friend of National Democratic Congress President Chishimba Kambwili’s daughter Chanda, wants the court to intervene in the illegal detention.

In the Writ for habeas corpus filed in court, Ms. Jones is asking the State to release her because no charges have been preferred against her.

She says the police have detained her since 26th January 2021, on the basis that they were carrying out investigations into the alleged theft of monies in sum of US$160, 000 which occurred at Dr. Kambwili’s house.

Credit: Diamond TV